12 arrested after downtown Raleigh protest declared ‘unlawful assembly’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the third night in a row, protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh concerned over the deaths of people of color at the hands of police.

However, during a subsequent march through downtown Raleigh Sunday, police by 8:30 p.m. declared the event “an unlawful assembly due to protesters damaging property and impeding the flow of traffic.”

Soon after, a dozen protesters were taken into custody by police and charged.

Many other protesters left the area, but about 100 people remained grouped together. That group later dispersed.

Sunday evening, crowds met at Moore Square starting at 6 p.m. as part of a vigil for Daunte Wright, who was killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, last week.

Just before 8 p.m., the group of between 100 and 200 people started a march through downtown Raleigh. Members of the group then began throwing raw eggs at the media covering the protest.

Around 8:10 p.m. some eggs were also thrown at Raleigh police. Officers then told the group over a megaphone that they needed to get out of the streets.

Around 8:20 p.m. members of the group burned a U.S. flag at the intersection of West Cabarrus and South McDowell streets. Just after 8:30 p.m., glass was broken and graffiti was spray-painted at the Urban Outfitters store in the Warehouse District.

Student organizers of the demonstration say those killed by police could be them and it’s important to take a stand. The vigil before the march was organized by the Wake County Black Student Coalition.

Friday night crowds gathered at the Executive Mansion. A larger group gathered at the same location Saturday night but also marched through Raleigh.

On Monday morning, police released the names and charges of the 12 people arrested at Sunday night’s protest:

Jonathan Spencer Copes, 22, was charged with failure to disperse and simple assault.

Kimberly Phistry, 32, was charged with failure to disperse and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Patrick Thomas Mateer, 28, was charged with failure to disperse.

Ian Michael Holbogen, 19, was charged with failure to disperse.

Alexander Jarod Stop, 20, was charged with failure to disperse.

Laila Danae Houston, 21, was charged with failure to disperse.

Uriah Madar, 20, was charged with failure to disperse.

Nathaniel Yao, 23, was charged with failure to disperse.

Miguell Delangelo Staten, 49, was charged with failure to disperse.

Marion Ellis Driver, 31, was charged with failure to disperse.

Loren T. Whitaker, 29, was charged with failure to disperse.

Richard Randall Snyder, 24, was charged with failure to disperse.

No arrests were made at the two previous protests downtown over the weekend.