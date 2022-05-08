MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — National Weather Service officials Saturday confirmed that a tornado hit near Mebane Friday afternoon.

The wall of a factory was knocked down along East Washington Street and trees were downed and homes were damaged in the North Frazier Road area east of Mebane.

The weather service conducted a survey after the incident and said the tornado had 105 mph winds and was about 400 yards wide.

The tornado hit at 5:08 p.m. knocking down the factory wall while 30 workers were inside the building. The tornado then went 3.6 miles northeast along the ground before lifting and dissipating.

Along the track of the tornado, there were many trees knocked down or uprooted, according to the weather service. The trees damaged some homes.

“At least one detached garage was completely destroyed and its roof and walls were scattered in nearly all directions,” the weather service said.

The tornado was classified as an EF-1.