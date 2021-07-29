100 days: Activists to hold march, press conference on Andrew Brown Jr. Thursday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Activists are set to hold a commemorative march and press conference on Thursday to mark 100 days of protest since the death of Andrew Brown Jr. at the hands of Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The press conference will start at 4:30 p.m. at 200 East Colonial Street in Elizabeth City, and will be followed by the march. After the march, the community will dedicate a Black Lives Matter memorial.

The press conference will include speeches from Minister Corine Mack of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg branch of the NAACP, Gerald D. Givens, Jr. of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP, Danielle Brown of the NC Black Voters Matter, a family member of Brown, and Keith Rivers of the Pasquotank County branch of the NAACP.

Brown was killed April 21 outside a home on Perry Street as deputies attempted to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. He was shot as he attempted to drive away from the scene after deputies surrounded his vehicle.

In mid-May, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said he determined the shooting was justified because the three deputies who fired their weapons had reasonable belief that their lives were or could be in danger.

The shooting and the following determination from Womble that the shooting was justified sparked outrage from the community.

Protesters and Brown’s family also demanded the release of body camera and dashcam footage from the shooting.

North Carolina law requires a Superior Court judge to approve a petition for the release of the body camera footage. After Womble said the shooting was justified, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II himself filed a petition asking for its release.

While Brown’s family was able to privately view the footage, it still hasn’t been released to the public. It was shown during a Pasquotank District Attorney’s Office press conference, but the files were not released publicly beyond that.