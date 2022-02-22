"I shouldn't have to go through this, but it happened. Now I get to put it in the past."

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old hid under her bed in Winston-Salem while multiple shots were fired into apartments on Monday.

“I dropped my phone because they just started shooting. I went up under my bed,” 10-year-old Aiya Montgomery said.

Searching for safety was the only thing on her mind as she heard more than 30 gunshots just before 8:30 p.m. at her apartment complex.

“At first, I thought it was firecrackers,” she said. “It was fast. At first, it was slow, so I could count them. It was like five then it started going faster. That’s when I realized.”

Investigators were back at the complex Tuesday morning looking for clues.

We saw them with flashlights, placing markers on the ground as they also spoke to witnesses at the New Salem Village Apartment Complex at the 1500 block of Woods Road.

Our crews on scene counted four vehicles outside hit by bullets, including Aiya’s mother’s SUV.

“Maybe next time, don’t do this just to get one person. To get other people hurt, and their cars messed up and everything. Now people can’t drive their cars,” Aiya said.

With one of her siblings outside while the shooting happened and another inside, she worried about the safety of her family.

“My sister was screaming in the hallway…I thought something happened to her,” she said.

We also saw bullet holes that shattered windows at multiple units.

One woman, who didn’t want to go on camera, showed us inside her apartment where a bullet hole went through her wall in her bedroom.

She tells WGHP after six years at the complex, she plans to move.

Aiya says shootings are not unfamiliar to her.

“I was shocked. But honestly, I used to go through it when I lived in my old neighborhood. They used to shoot a lot there,” she said.

She’s never had to take cover to dodge bullets.

“I shouldn’t have to go through this, but it happened. Now I get to put it in the past,” she said.

Right now, police do not know who fired the shots in the parking lot and into at least four units.

We are told no one was injured.

As the investigation continues, police urge anyone who knows any information about the shooting to call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.