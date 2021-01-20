10-year-old CEO releases book sharing her story, despite challenges of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – COVID-19 is still having a direct impact on children across Eastern North Carolina. However, that isn’t stopping one young Greenville entrepreneur from accomplishing her goals.

9OYS met Rylan Jade Kelly in 2019 to learn about her business, Jade’s Journee. It focuses on empowering young girls like herself. Now Rylan is a best-selling author.

Kelly said she will never forget the first time she held a copy of her own book. It’s called “The Science Behind It.” It shares the stories of young people overcoming challenges in their lives, including Rylan.

Like many children, when Rylan was younger, she dealt with bullying. She took that experience and turned it into something to give her the confidence to speak out and be heard.

“I was able to write it by myself,” she said. “I was able to figure out the ideas, say what I wanted to say and be heard.

“That was probably the most important thing I wanted to get through in my story, that it’s OK to stay in your shadows but it’s also really important to get out there and engage. Not only let people talk for you but talk for yourself as well.”

One of her goals is to inspire other young people to feel self-empowered by learning about business. Rylan’s mom, April Kelly, shares that her daughter inspires her. She explained her family focuses on ways to support each other.

“Just having a family kumbaya and conversation and see where everybody is at, how are you feeling? You know, how we can help each other through this time, so a lot of conversation has to take place,” April said.

Rylan told 9OYS she has more projects in the works for Jade’s Journee. You can keep up with her by following Jade’s Journee’s social media accounts.

