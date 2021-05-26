10-month-old baby dies after attack by family’s dogs in NC, sheriff says

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) – A baby died after being attacked by family dogs Tuesday night in Johnston County, Sheriff Steve Bizzell confirmed.

The sheriff’s office responded to Riparian Court, which is near Dixon Road Elementary School in Willow Spring.

Bizzell said the father stepped outside for a few minutes. He heard a commotion inside and went back in to find the family’s two Rottweilers attacking the 10-month-old, who died at the scene, according to Capt. Danny Johnson.

The dogs are in the custody of animal control. It wasn’t known what would happen to them. Johnson said he doesn’t believe there have been any other violent incidents involving the dogs.