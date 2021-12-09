1 person escapes as cooking fire turns into massive blaze, destroys NC home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night, officials say.

The fire was reported around 8:10 p.m. at a single-story home in the 3000-block of Rose of Sharon Road, which is in northeast Durham near Hillandale Road, according to Durham fire officials.

When crews arrived, heavy flames were already coming from the home, fire officials said. One person managed to escape without injuries.

Photos from the scene showed intense flames coming from the roof.

Crews had trouble fighting the blaze because it was far off the road, according to officials. It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control and left the home heavily damaged throughout.

Photo by Division Chief Jeff Roberts

Photo by Division Chief Jeff Roberts

Photo from Durham Fire Department

According to the fire department, the roof of the home collapsed and the walls are unstable which means that fire crews can’t enter the home. Firefighters were still at the scene of the fire as of Thursday at 7 a.m. Officials said they expect crews to be there for hours today.

Rose of Sharon Road is closed at Pump Station Lane, but traffic into the subdivision is possible from the Cole Mill Road side, the fire department said.

Fire officials said the blaze was caused when a cooking fire spread to surrounding objects and then spread throughout the house.