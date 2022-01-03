$1 million prize-winning Mega Millions sold in North Carolina

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Someone in North Carolina bought a $1 million prize-winning lottery ticket for the New Year’s Eve Mega Million drawing.

According to NC Lottery officials, the winner bought the ticket at the Circle K on Williams Road in Lewisville.

The ticket matched numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. Officials said the odds of matching the balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

Two other tickets bought in North Carolina produced $10,000 wins. Those tickets were purchased at the Great D on U.S. 601 in Yadkinville and the Walnut Cove Market on South Main Street in Walnut Cove.

The winners have 180 days from Saturday’s drawing to claim their prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $244 million for Tuesday’s drawing.