NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Check your tickets! Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Clay County, NC, grocery store for Monday’s drawing won a $1 million prize, the largest prize won nationally in the drawing, the NC Education Lottery announced this week.

The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize, lottery officials said.

Another lucky winner from Winston-Salem, NC, holds a ticket worth $100,000 after buying a $3 Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000, and the prize doubled to $100,000 after the 2X multiplier hit.

Since no one won Monday’s jackpot, the Powerball jackpot climbs to $66 million as an annuity prize or $38.3 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.