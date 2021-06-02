STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a plane crash in Stokes County on Tuesday evening, according to Stokes County Emergency Services Director Brandon Gentry.

The plane crash was reported at 5:21 p.m.

The plane went down in the Pinnacle area.

The person who was injured was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement:

“A single-engine Beechcraft A23 crashed in a field near 1170 Almas Lane in Pinnacle, N.C., today at 5:21 p.m., local time. Two people were on board. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.”

There is no word on what caused the plane to crash.