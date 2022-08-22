FRANKLIN, N.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a fiery crash in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to U.S. Highway 64 Friday.

Franklin Fire and Rescue said the car on fire came off the overpass between the two bridges and ended on top of the second vehicle.

Officers said one driver was not injured and the other driver was pulled from their fiery car by two bystanders.

The injured driver was flown to a hospital and is in stable condition, the police department said.

This crash remains under investigation.