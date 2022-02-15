1 found dead, 7 still missing in plane crash off NC coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — One body was found as a search continued Tuesday off the waters of the Carteret County coast following Sunday’s plane crash, which likely took the lives of all eight people on board.

Crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder stayed at the crash sites overnight Monday but had no new information to report. That followed a full day of searches after at least three debris fields were located about four miles east of Drum Inlet, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said in a press conference Monday evening.

Buck also said that one body was recovered Sunday but had nothing new to report on the other seven still missing. He said the work would continue to locate the bodies and collect debris from the crash site.

“We have no indication anybody survived the crash,” Buck said Monday evening.

Coast Guard officials confirmed Sunday evening the aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12/47 single-engine passenger plane, crashed along the coast around 2 p.m., about four miles east of Drum Inlet, not far south from the Carteret County town of Atlantic and east of Atlantic Beach. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center said in a press release Sunday they received a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. They said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar before it disappeared from the screen.

The Associated Press reported that FlightAware listed a departure of a plane from the Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday and noted it was last seen near Beaufort in Carteret County at 2:01 p.m. It’s believed the group was returning from a hunting trip there but no official details have been released.

There is an unconfirmed report that four of the passengers were students at East Carteret High School, WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports. Buck did not confirm or deny that Monday evening.

Coast Guard officials from Fort Macon and Elizabeth City are involved in the search along with local fire departments and national park service beach crews. Officials Monday evening said crews from as far away as New Jersey were assisting in the search and recovery.