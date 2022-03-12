NORTH CAROLINA (WNCN) – A bank robber is dead following an Interstate-95 highway pursuit with The Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was involved in a pursuit near mile marker 132 just before midnight Saturday with a suspect involved in several bank robberies out of South Carolina.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s car struck the wood line of a median on I-95, ejecting the victim. The suspect died on-scene, officials said.

The sheriff’s office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Nash County Fire Department are currently investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office announced it will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. today inside its building.

No further information was released.

This story will be updated.