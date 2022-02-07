1 dead, 1 injured after they’re hit by passing car along NC interstate, police say

North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver died and another person was injured when they were hit while they were trying to put gas in a car along Interstate 540 just outside Raleigh Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:35 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-540 near mile marker 9, which is near N.C. 50/Creedmoor Road, according to Raleigh police.

A driver’s car ran out of gas and the driver stopped and contacted AAA Auto Club for help, police said.

A worker from the auto club showed up and parked in front of the stopped car.

As the driver and AAA worker were adding gas to the car, a passing car hit the pair.

The man whose car ran out of gas died, Raleigh police said. The AAA worker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two of three lanes were closed on I-540 in the area.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

No other information was available.

