North Carolina
Homecoming for deployed soldiers altered by quarantine
Charlotte area malls announce reopening Friday, May 8
Protesters flood Uptown streets demanding Mecklenburg County open
Elderly man drowns in floodwaters after driving around barricades in Cabarrus County
8-year-old NC boy with autism gets surprise Jeep parade for his birthday
Death toll nears 400 in NC as more COVID-19 tests completed
Carolina Mall now open as designated ‘essential businesses’ reopen in Concord
Little League World Series, tournaments canceled for first time
NC health officials give promising numbers, indicate state will begin slow reopen soon
You could soon get alcohol to go with your meal
NASCAR drivers ready to get back to racing following Cooper’s announcement
NC tattoo shop owner arrested after reopening with stay-at-home order still in place
Concord mother charged in 3-month-old daughter’s death
New concerns over nursing home with highest COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County
378 COVID-19 related deaths reported in NC, more than 10,500 test positive
Mecklenburg County
Metro Diner robbery suspect wanted in Matthews
New concerns over nursing home with highest COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County
Thursday marks 1-year anniversary of UNC Charlotte shooting
Residents react as Mecklenburg County loosens some restrictions
Cornelius family says nursing home hasn’t been transparent about seriousness of COVID-19 outbreak
Gaston County
Gaston County leaders push forward to reopen businesses
Gaston vs. Governor: Despite extended state-at-home order Gaston County leaders push to open some businesses up
Gaston County plans to reopen in phases effective Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Small businesses hope for relief amid pandemic
One dead in Gastonia car accident
Catawba County
Sheriff: Multiple homes, vehicles hit in Catawba County shooting
Explosion at hydrogen fuel plant in Catawba County damages nearby homes
First responders taking new precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak
Duke testing 89 nuclear sirens Wednesday in Catawba
Iredell County
8-year-old NC boy with autism gets surprise Jeep parade for his birthday
Man charged with attempted murder in Iredell County hit-and-run
Local pizzeria gives more than 2,700 pizzas to healthcare workers, first responders, teachers
Teen with stolen semi-automatic 1 of 3 charged in armed robbery, police say
Third COVID-19 related death reported in Iredell County
Lincoln County
PD: Father was robbed by daughter and her partner
Drugs found on pregnant woman during traffic stop
Man charged with pistol-whipping victim in Lincolnton
Man charged with child sex assault in Lincoln County
Lincoln County man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
Union County
Local food pantries, overwhelmed with demand, in need of monetary donations
Union County leaders say plans are in place to get the county up and running
4 teens charged in Union County drive-by shooting, police say
SC man gives away stimulus check to those in need
Eat well, sleep regularly, stay active: Health expert give tips on coping with coronavirus
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
