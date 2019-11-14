Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
New York
High Point nurse describes shifts in New York emergency room: ‘It’s a nightmare’
FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive wanted for murder in NY may be in NC
Unclaimed bodies of COVID-19 victims in New York will be buried in mass graves at Hart Island
Local nurses heading to NYC to help on the frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Firefighters thank hospital workers for tireless fight against coronavirus
More New York Headlines
Only 20 patients currently being treated on USNS Comfort in NYC
Russia sends airplane full of medical supplies to New York
Amazon workers to stage walkout in NY over company’s handling of coronavirus cases
FDNY firefighter who found his brother’s body at Ground Zero dies of cancer
Video
Assassination attempt – NYPD officer shot in Bronx ambush
Video
NYPD officer, fiancee charged in death of boy on Long Island
Video
New York City ramps up security after Iranian general is killed
Video
NYPD investigating if teen staged her own abduction
Video
Alelia Murphy, NYC resident and oldest American, dies at 114
Airbnb rental turns out to be public housing apartment
Video