LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Order, be quiet ..”

Lancaster City Mayor Alston Devenny had to take back control of council chambers during Tuesday night’s council meeting after it got out of control.

A heated exchange broke out between several folks concerning who was running the police department.

That led to City Councilman Gonzie Mackey saying this:

“I’m here tonight to do what I planned to do when it first started which is get up and let – when you look at the back of me tonight, you won’t see the front of me coming back into this door anymore. I appreciate you opening up the door for me to do that.. and that’s what I’m about to do .. so y’all can have this alright,” Mackey said during the meeting.

Mackey says he didn’t agree when some of the things happening on the council, including delaying the hire of the Interim Police Chief Phillip Hall.

After his comments, he left the chambers with applause.

But the Interim Police Chief was right behind him with a retirement announcement on April 1.

“I gave this department 26 years. I have bled, I have gotten shot at, I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been run over, that’s part of the job, I understand that but when I got guys that work for me, that depend on me to try and lead them and I look upon y’all to try to help me lead the city, and I have no leadership here. So I’m gone, read this and I’m done,” Hall said.

He says he feels good about his decision.

“Well, I feel like a weight has been lifted. For the last 10 months, I’ve been stressed with the future of the Lancaster Police Department and its growth and direction, and one of the reasons that is because they kept putting off and putting off the chief’s position.”

For Mayor Devenney, it’s business as usual. He says he still has a job to do as the mayor.

But folks shouldn’t be concerned with the sudden exodus of two city employees.

“Our community is doing very welcome economically, property values are up, general business is up. So, all of those good things are happening. It is a concern with that type of announcement – somewhat off guard but we have a command structure in place, we have very professional police officers from the bottom up, and they’re gonna do their job, to do the security they need to do, and the police work they need to do.”

Queen City News reached out to former councilman Mackey but did not immediately receive a response back.