Wanted: Suspect in shooting near downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect is wanted after shooting at an occupied vehicle last week in the downtown Lancaster area, Lancaster Police said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting last Thursday near 200 South York Street.

Lancaster resident Zion Twitty, 22, faces multiple charges including attempted murder and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle. He is listed as armed and dangerous.

The suspect is accused of firing shots at a moving vehicle that was occupied by two people and shattering the back window.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting or if the car was targeted.

Twitty is described as a 6’0″ tall, Black male, weighing 140 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-289-6040.