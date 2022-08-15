LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A toddler is in the hospital after being shot in an apartment complex in Lancaster, Lancaster Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 p.m. at an apartment at Palmetto Place. A toddler was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper right torso and was transported to the hospital to be treated.

The condition of the child is unknown and it is unclear exactly how the child was shot, the police report stated.

Detectives said they found blood on the floor of an upstairs bedroom and that one person is in custody although it is unclear at this time what the charges are.

This remains an active investigation.