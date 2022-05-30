LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster Police want you to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who reportedly shot a teen in the chest at a convenience store on Sunday evening.

According to Lancaster Police Department, officers responded around 6 p.m. to the Scotchman convenience store on the 700 block of South Main Street where they found a teen male with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

A preliminary investigation revealed the teen was shot by 22-year-old Donte Jamar Townsend as he was walking out of the store. Townsend reportedly fled the scene in a white vehicle driven by 29-year-old Tyshekia Blair. Blair has since been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a violent crime.

Warrants have been issued for Townsend’s arrest for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Townsend is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-3313.

Blair is currently being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The victim was transported to an area hospital where their condition remains unknown at this time.