Subway shop armed robber wanted in Lancaster

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A suspect is wanted for an armed robbery at a sandwich shop in Lancaster, local officials said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on Monday around 10 p.m. at a Subway located near the Bypass in Lancaster.

Police are describing the suspect as a ‘large build Black male’ wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with the words ‘True Religion’ across the back, blue jeans, and black Nike sandals.

An initial investigation showed the suspect entered the shop with a rifle and fled on foot with cash headed towards Canterbury Drive, where it is believed a getaway car was located.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-1171.

