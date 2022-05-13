LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gun violence and gang activity are two big issues in the Lancaster community.

Lancaster police say there have been five cases in which a person was randomly hit by gunfire so far in 2022. Of those cases, only one was a homicide.

Now, students at South Middle School are speaking out about it in their own way.

“We were talking about the shifting in how America started viewing social issues and from that rose up the hippie movement which was basically anti-war, anti-racism and a lot of different other social issues and my children started talking about these different issues and said why can’t we protest some of these issues today and get our voice out there,” said C.T. Kirk, a teacher at South Middle School.

He says instead of ignoring these problems in the community, he uses the curriculum to teach life lessons and really engage with his students.

“As a teacher it made me feel helpless because a lot of times we go in and we teach our children. But a lot of that comes home with us and we wonder how we can save them, and we don’t have all of the answers,” he said.

But he says, this helped. He’s hoping he can make a big enough difference in his students’ lives to keep them away from the violence they’ve become accustomed to.

“It really grips you and lets you know that you may only have that school year or that day to really impact those children and hope that they make right decisions in their life,” he said.