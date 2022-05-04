LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who investigators say kidnapped a 9-month-old child, assaulted the mother and assaulted a 15-year-old who was holding the child has been arrested.

SLED agents arrested 39-year-old Derrick Nelson around 1 p.m. Tuesday in York County. He will be brought back to Lancaster to face charges.

Investigators responded to a home on Pleasant Hill Street in Lancaster earlier in the day. They spoke with the mother who said she was assaulted by Nelson, and that Nelson assaulted a 15-year-old who was holding the child. She told investigators that Nelson was armed with a black pistol.

The 9-month-old was later returned by an unnamed person that wasn’t Nelson and the child appeared to be unharmed.