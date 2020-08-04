Murder suspect in Lancaster considered armed and dangerous

Detectives have issued warrants for the arrest of a murder suspect in Lancaster.

Police have identified a suspect in this weekend’ homicide investigation in Lancaster.

Demario Mingo, 40, is wanted for the murder of Garfield McGriff. McGriff was found shot to death in his driveway at 325 Dixon Road on Saturday.

Mingo was already out on bond for drug possession, robbery, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-1171.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android