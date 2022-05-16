LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple arrests were made and one individual was saved from an overdose when a warrant was served on a home last week, the Lancaster County Sheriff said Monday.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Memorial Drive last Tuesday. Deputies say a group of people including 35-year-old Roy Scott, 57-year-old James Scott, and 34-year-old Jennifer Faile were inside the home.

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Marijuana were discovered as was drug paraphernalia. One of the occupants in the home was overdosing and recovered after receiving aid, the deputy’s report indicated.

Roy Scott and Faile were both charged with possession and charges are coming against are coming, deputies said.

“Based on complaints, we opened a narcotics investigation on this address,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “From what we saw and found in the house, it is obvious that several people either living there or visiting are involved in illegal drugs, and five of them picked up a total of 15 charges in this case.”