LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lancaster Police say a missing 3-year-old girl who had last been seen Friday morning with her mother who officials say was ‘prohibited’ from contacting her, has been found safe.

Police said Zoya Meredith went missing around 8:50 a.m. on Friday. She was reportedly last seen with her biological mother, 35-year-old Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith.

Meredith, who police said was prohibited by the Department of Social Services from having contact with Zoya, had driving a 2013 silver 4-door Buick, according to authorities.

More information is expected to be released soon, Lancaster PD said Saturday.