Man dies after motorcycle hits fallen tree in Lancaster

Lancaster

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:



LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 55-year-old man died after her motorcycle collided with a fallen tree in Lancaster Thursday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway near 521 in Lancaster.

The driver, Bernard Stewart was taken to the hospital where he died.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

