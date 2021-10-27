Man airlifted to the hospital in 3rd shooting in a week in Lancaster, police say

Lancaster

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The third shooting in a week in Lancaster has sent a man to the hospital, Lancaster Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 6 p.m. Tuesday near 2200 Pardue Street in Lancaster. A male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported by helicopter to the hospital with gunshot wound.

This was the third shooting in a week. Police say they are unconnected.

It is unclear at this time what exactly led to the shooting, there are no mentions of an arrest at this time, and this remains an active investigation.

Lancaster Police, a violent crimes task force, and a special operations unit are among those involved in the case.

FOX 46 Charlotte

