LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred near North French Street and West Hood Street. Witnesses said a suspect got into a confrontation with someone and then left the scene, only to return moments later in a car and constantly honking the horn. The suspect then exited the vehicle, shot at someone, but struck the woman in the leg, the police report stated.

The woman was later transported to another facility for additional treatment.

This remains an active investigation.