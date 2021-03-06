Lancaster residents discuss officer they say harassed Black community

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster police officer has been placed on administrative leave while he is under investigation for racially profiling Black residents.

Those residents met Saturday to listen to each other’s stories after they say they were silenced at the last City Council meeting.

The city of Lancaster is looking into complaints of harassment against officer Peter Beck. Residents say their formal complaints have never reached the police chief’s desk.

Alliyah Crawford claims she was harassed by Officer Beck.

“That man is dangerous, like real-life dangerous,” says Alliyah Crawford, who claims she was harassed by Beck. “He doesn’t care, he doesn’t respect nobody.”

Crawford was one of several voices who attended an event that allowed people to openly discuss how they were treated badly by Officer Beck.

“He stopped me because he said he saw a passenger in my back seat,” she adds. “He saw them tuck something up under them.”

Yokima Cureton says she and her husband were harassed by Beck when he was a deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2020.

“He pulled us over along with four or five of his colleagues,” Cureton said. “I was traumatized to the point where I actually wrote the entire complaint up, made an appointment with the Sheriff, walked it into his office. I was stunned when one year later this incident comes up and I hear all the recurring episodes with Officer Beck.”

Cornell Jones claims his issues with Beck started in September of 2020. Jones says one of their interactions involved being pulled over for a broken taillight.

“Once I got out the car, he asked me if I had any guns or drugs in the car and I told him no, and he asked to search it and I told him no, ‘you said I got a tail light out and none of my tail lights are out,'” Jones said. “He started searching my car anyway. So I pulled my phone out to record him and I said I’m about to record this illegal search and once I did that, he snatched my phone out of my hand and put me in handcuffs and said ‘you’re being detained,’ and he went ahead and searched my car. That was the first incident.”

Tonya Ross, the event organizer, collected 21 written complaints. She plans to give them to the city council on Tuesday.

One of those complaints belongs to Jones from October 2020.

Jones says the city and the department told him they don’t have one from him.

“The lady at the city she gave me two copies and she said ‘just in case you mess up one,'” Jones said. “But I’m glad she did cause I wrote on one and I wrote on the other at the same time, turned one in and kept one for myself. But for some reason they can’t find it so I’m glad I kept this one.”

Each person who complained feels the same way, that they want Beck fired.

“At this point, I do feel like Officer Beck needs to be removed but I think it’s bigger than that,” Cureton said. “I think this is just a symptom of what has continues to escalate in Lancaster, South Carolina.”

“Something should be done,” one citizen said. “It shouldn’t take for an officer to kill a citizen or brutally beat a citizen for them to be taken off of the force. These are your warnings, these are your red flags. Do something.”