Lancaster police officer accused of racial profiling placed on administrative leave

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lancaster police officer accused of harassing nearly two dozen Black residents in the area has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

21 community members went in front of a city council meeting in February to tell leaders how they felt like they were being singled out by Detective Sgt. Pete Beck.

The neighbors had different accounts about interactions with the Lancaster officer. Some say he pulled them over multiple times for minor infractions with no ticket or citation, while others say he’s never pulled them over just verbally harassed them.

One woman detailed how the officer has allegedly pulled her son over several times in the last few weeks.

“Beck pulled him over. He said something about his light on the car, so Beck pulled him over, made my son get out the car, search him, search the car. So I’m trying to figure out why did you search him, why did you make him get out of the car, you didn’t smell no kind of weed, no drugs or nothing so what was the reason for you doing that?”

Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny promised action during the meeting.

“The community themselves have asked,” DeVenny said. “We need help keeping guns off our streets, drugs off our streets and this methodology that we’ve used has created some concerns for people and because that concern has arisen, we definitely need to take a look at it.”

The Lancaster Police Department confirmed Thursday that Sgt. Beck is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The department is also encouraging residents to use its new online complaint forms to it easier for community members to voice their concerns.