Lancaster police officer accused of harassing Black residents fired, city officials confirm

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lancaster police officer accused of harassing nearly two dozen Black residents in the area was fired Wednesday, city officials confirmed.

The decision to fire Detective Sgt. Pete Black was made during a Lancaster City Council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alston Devenny told FOX 46 Charlotte.

Neighbors shared their accounts and concerns with city officials during a council meeting in February. Some said he pulled them over multiple times for minor infractions with no ticket or citations, while others said he’s never pulled them over, but verbally harassed them.

One woman detailed how the officer has allegedly pulled her son over several times in the last few weeks.

“Beck pulled him over. He said something about his light on the car, so Beck pulled him over, made my son get out the car, search him, search the car. So I’m trying to figure out why did you search him, why did you make him get out of the car, you didn’t smell no kind of weed, no drugs or nothing so what was the reason for you doing that?”

Mayor DeVenny promised action during the meeting.

“The community themselves have asked,” DeVenny said. “We need help keeping guns off our streets, drugs off our streets and this methodology that we’ve used has created some concerns for people and because that concern has arisen, we definitely need to take a look at it.”

The local chapter of the NAACP stepped in last month to organize efforts for officials to take action in response to the allegations against Officer Beck.