Lancaster NAACP steps in after dozens accuse police officer harassing Black residents

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several complaints have been filed against a Lancaster County police officer who many say has been harassing Black residents in the area, and now the local chapter of the NAACP is stepping in. They’re organizing efforts surrounding allegations against the officer.

After months of Black people complaining to the city and the police department about an officer allegedly harassing them, they finally sent their complaints to Wayne Murray, the Lancaster NAACP Chapter President.

“The NAACP in Lancaster, we are a quiet NAACP,” Murray said. “We don’t go for headlines. I stay in the background.”

The NAACP can’t step into a situation until they receive a complaint. If they don’t receive a complaint, it doesn’t matter what’s going on they can’t formally step in to help. Now that they’ve received the complaints, Murray says they’re ready to go to work.

“We are a very dominant force. If you violate Civil Rights, you’re going to find Wayne Murray tapping on your door,” he said.

Murray is knocking at the Lancaster Police Department’s door, demanding answers about an officer that many Black people in the community claim harassed them during traffic stops for minor infractions.

“We now have several complaints,” Murray said. “24 of them to be exact.”

24 complaints similar to the one from Latoya McIlwain where she says the officer, Peter Beck snatched her car door open while she was getting her license.

Tonya Ross, the organizer of the movement, brought the complaints to Murray and showed him videos like this one from August 2020.

“When I saw her videos, It sparked my interest,” Murray said.

In the video, Officer Beck asks to search the vehicle. The driver says no, but moments later, Beck can be seen searching the car.

“If a police officer asks ‘can I search your car?’ anybody who has watched Law and Order more than two times–the answer is no. It’s not abnormal for an officer who is doing what they have Officer Beck doing. He is in a special unit, that’s not abnormal. However, the way he is fulling his duties in abnormal.”

Ross and Murray are planning a march on March 27 to raise awareness about the situation.

Murray met with Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant about the complaints, contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He also escalated the issue to the South Carolina NAACP President Brenda Murphy.

Murray says they do not want Officer Beck back policing in the city.