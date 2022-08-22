LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two dirt bike riders who got in front of and failed to yield to an EMS vehicle responding to a possible small child drowning call are being sought, the sheriff’s office said.

Lancaster County deputies along with EMS were responding to calls regarding a possible drowning of a small child around 4 p.m. Saturday in Indian Land.

Two dirt bikes got in front of an EMS vehicle and refused to yield, the sheriff’s report stated. The incident with the dirtbikes occurred on Harrisburg Road near Calvin Hill Road.

Deputies that were traveling behind the EMS unit attempted to pull over the dirtbikes, but the bikes successfully escaped offroad along Barberville Road.

“Dirt bikes and ATVs on the roadways are a common problem, but slowing down the medical response to a child is a whole different situation, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-3388.