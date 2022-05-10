LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s been almost six months since the American Rescue Plan Act funds were released to cities across the U.S.

But Lancaster city employees say they’re still waiting for leaders to give them the cash.

“If we’re supposed to have the money right here, then why don’t we have the money in our hands right now,” said Lancaster city employee Dedrick Thompson.

He was expecting a premium pay bonus from the city through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) but he and other city employees haven’t seen it yet.

And now they’re wondering why.

The city was awarded $4,539,839.07 from the act in January.

That money can be used to meet local needs in four separate categories for city improvements and premium pay for city employees. After allocating money for city needs – nearly $500,000 was left for city employees.,

One Lancaster police officer is frustrated because other surrounding cities’ employees have received their pay already.

“Most of them got their funds in January and that’s including Lancaster County,” they said. “This money is a dire need for some people for bills and other people is to get family lifestyle back and I think that is very important when it comes to the recovery phase of covid.”

City council members discussed the funds during the April 12 work session saying the finance committee should look at the numbers and determine which city employees would receive the bonus.

City attorney Mitch Norrell gave the council the green light to approve the funds — saying the amount wouldn’t change. But council members insisted on tabling the resolution.

Mayor Alston Devenny says the ARPA pay is being developed in junction with the city’s budget. The budget’s approval deadline is July 1st.

“But even more importantly, dealing with the inflationary period and the raises in wages in general, so we’re dealing with all of those things and making sure it can be sustainable,” Mayor DeVenny said.

“We feel like you put in the work and sometimes they tell you “well raises or money, it’s not in the budget” so you take that and you keep doing your job but it’s a slap in the face when you hear that there were funds allocated to give you to supplement your income and help you out but they don’t want to give it to you,” city employee Stephen Mcdaniel said.

There’s also a resolution for the lump sum of money to be paid in two equal installments and not part of the regular salary base.

“Not only am I going to get taxed on my first one, but I’m going to get taxed on my second one so I’m almost losing money,” the Lancaster police officer told QCN. “To me, it further goes to their inability to make a decision and that’s been shown in the last couple of months with interim chief hall and then with Chief Grant. They just don’t have the ability to make a decision.”

“We just want to be treated fairly; we just feel like we’re getting the run around with everything,” said Jamie Lawhorn, another city employee said.

The city has until December 31, 2024, to allocate the funds but it has until 2026 to spend all the money.