LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster City Councilmember Gonzie Mackey stated he is stepping down at Tuesday night’s city of Lancaster council meeting.

Interim Police Chief Phillip Hall also announced that he is retiring, city administrator Flip Hutfles confirmed.

“However, I have not received anything in writing,” Hutfles told Queen City News.

At this moment, he cannot provide a reason why.

In May 2021, Chief Scott Grant was terminated from the Lancaster Police Department after council members lost confidence in him to effectively do his job.

Phillip Hall was named interim police chief.

The city has been without a police chief for almost a year and recently voted to hire an executive consulting firm to help in the recruiting and hiring process of finding a police chief.