Lancaster city council votes to hire consulting firm to help fill open Police Chief position

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The search is on for the next police chief. The Lancaster City Council voted to hire Baker-Tilly, an executive recruitment firm, to recruit candidates.

“We would identify with you the kinds of leadership characteristics and attributes and experience and skills that you would like your next police chief to possess,” said director of Baker-Tilly Art Davis.

Last May, the city voted to terminate Chief Scott Grant. Councilmembers say they lost confidence in him after several incidents stemming from a police officer allegedly conducting racist traffic stops.

Right now, Captain Phillip Hall is serving as interim police chief. Folks who attended Tuesday’s meeting are wondering why he hasn’t been promoted.

Brooke Crenshaw thinks it’s ridiculous how far the city is going to fill the position.

“To do a survey and ask people what they want in a chief when our citizens don’t know what their job entails. I mean the city council doesn’t know what it entails, so of course your average joe off the street isn’t going to know what it entails, they’re not gonna know how to do it,” said Crenshaw.

Others in attendance felt the same.

“We need to leave it in the hands of someone who knows what’s going on.”

“I just feel like… if we bring in outside people, they’re not going to know who the city of Lancaster is.”

“I’m appalled that you would waste money to hire a consultant to locate a chief when you had a good one in Scott Grant. Now you have another good one in Phillip Hall.”

Local activist Tonya Ross says she doesn’t mind either way. She just wants a police chief that’s going to treat everyone equally.

“We’re not saying don’t police, by all means, police… get the crooks, do your part, but don’t just police in one or 2 particular areas because crime is everywhere in Lancaster, it’s not just in certain areas,” Ross said.

We reached out to the city for comment, but the city administrator says he was in meetings all day. We are also waiting to see just how much the recruitment firm is going to cost the city.