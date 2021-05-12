Lancaster begins search for new police chief after former was terminated by city leaders

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The City of Lancaster is looking for a new police chief after city leaders voted to terminate Chief Scott Grant.

“I move based on that council lost their confidence of Chief Grant serving as the police chief of the City of Lancaster that we direct our administrator to terminate the services of Chief Grant effective immediately.”

With a motion and a vote, former Chief Scott Grant was removed from his position at the Lancaster Police Department.

Before the decision was made, tensions flared among people supporting Grant and those calling for him to step down. Grant even got a chance to make his case to council members. He spoke to council members about his contributions to the department and the city.

“You’ll see people standing behind me–some who are in uniform and some who are not. Some who are only here as Lancaster City police officers because of me,” Grant said. “And I don’t say that boastful, I say that as humble as I can because they called me and said I want to work for you.”

With Grant no longer there for officers to work for, does that mean officers may follow him out?

Mayor Alston Devenny doesn’t think so.

“The hallmark of a good leader like Chief Grant is to prepare your employees, your officers to handle any eventuality and the officers that are on our force remain prepared to fulfill their duty to the community,” Mayor Devenny said. “And we certainly expect that that will continue on.”

Mayor Devenny is part of the council and voted to not to terminate the chief.

He says with an already short-staffed department, the city will try to remain competitive with other cities.

“You have to have the resources available for the officers to be able to do their job because it’s obviously a very, very difficult job and we just have to try and meet that need to keep the best officers we can.”

FOX 46 reached out to other members of the City Council. They told FOX 46 they either weren’t available or didn’t want to talk about their decision.

Chief Grant is the second officer in the last month that council either forced to resign or terminated. Detective Sgt. Peter Beck resigned early April after reaching a settlement agreement with the city.