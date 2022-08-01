LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen is recovering from being shot after his apartment complex came under gunfire over the weekend, Lancaster Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at an apartment complex on Carolina Court.

A teenager who was in another part of the complex was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives at the scene found multiple shell casings around the complex as well as a vehicle that had been struck by the gunfire.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no motive being given in the shooting or mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation.