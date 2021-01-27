Hundreds of new homes to be built near Lancaster Motor Speedway

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hundreds of new homes will be built in Lancaster County, but anyone moving in will have to get used to the sounds of revving engines.

The neighborhood is being built by the Lancaster Motor Speedway.

Soon, the 278-acre area will be filled with 590 new homes after the Lancaster County Planning Commission approved a rezoning.

The only problem is future homeowners will have to get accustomed to the noise and dust since they’ll be right next to the Lancaster Motor Speedway.

Planning Commission Chairman Charles Deese said he hasn’t received any phone calls or complaints about the noise or dust problem from the residents in that area.

“They’re afraid that in the future if people come in and buy up these lots then they will turn against the Speedway and try and get it closed down,” Dees explained.

Deese said they approved the rezoning because the developer met all of the requirements.

But, the Speedway has been around since 1954 and Deese said it’s grandfathered and can be there as long as it wants to be, as long as it’s kept and functioning.

As part of the agreement, the developer must provide noise and dust abatements.

“Which is going to be difficult. I lived about seven miles from the track and on a clear Saturday night I could sit on my deck and still hear them running,” Deese said.

District 3 Councilman Larry Honeycutt currently lives near the Speedway. He tells his constituents that it was there before they moved in and it’ll be there after they leave.

“At times it’s quite loud, there’s no question about it. But at the same time, I’m used to it. I can expect it. That’s not like walking around the corner of a building and somebody punches you in the nose, you don’t know that’s coming. We know that’s up there so we live with it,” Honeycutt said.

Homeowners will only have to live with it between Fridays and Saturdays from March to late September. As of now, there is no set date for the building to begin.