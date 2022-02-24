LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster Interim Police Chief Phillip Hall just informed Queen City News that the city pushed his retirement date from April 1 to March 2.

He says he “met with the City administrator (Flip Hutfles) this morning, he stated that he knew I was not happy and told me to go ahead and they waived my 30-day notice. Technically today was my last day.”

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Chief Hall announced his retirement immediately after District 2 Councilman Gonzie Mackey resigned from his position on the council.

“I gave this department 26 years. I have bled, I have gotten shot at, I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been run over, that’s part of the job, I understand that but when I got guys that work for me, that depend on me to try and lead them and I look upon y’all to try to help me lead the city, and I have no leadership here. So I’m gone, read this and I’m done,” Hall said to council on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, March 2, the police department will not have a full-time police chief in place.

Mayor Alston Devenney told Queen City News that “we have very professional police officers from the bottom up, and they’re going to do their job, to do the security they need to do, and the police work they need to do.”

We reached out to the city administrator for comment and have not received word back.