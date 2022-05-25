LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators confirm to Queen City News that a former school resource officer has been charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor after he allegedly masturbated for an underage victim over social media.

Justine Jay Hatfield of Heath Springs, S.C. worked for Clinton Elementary School in Lancaster. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. Hatfield was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Arrest warrants show that 34-year-old Hatfield communicated with an underage victim through a live Instagram video chat session and masturbated for them. The warrants state that Hatfield was a former Lancaster Police Department school resource officer and was familiar with the victim and the fact the victim was under 18.

The video was screen recorded and sent to SLED. The victim reportedly watched Hatfield masturbate from a Lancaster home and was not on school property during the encounter.

Queen City News has learned that the parents of the victim have hired an attorney.