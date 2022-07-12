LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lancaster Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before noon on Dunlap Street.

Police say they responded to shots fired calls at a property on the street. Upon arrival, officials found the home completely vacated.

After obtaining search warrants for the premises, officers searched the property.

The search party found money, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.