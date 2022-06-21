LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is in the hospital after his car was shot into overnight, Lancaster Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around midnight Tuesday at a Highway 9 bypass. A vehicle was found down an embankment with heavy damage including multiple gunshots and the driver of the vehicle was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital to be treated. His condition is unknown at this time.

Special Operations, Lancaster Fire, and EMS were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time, it’s unclear if this was a random or a targeted act, and this remains an active investigation.