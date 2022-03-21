LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man is behind bars after running away from investigators during a traffic stop carrying a large bag full of illegal drugs.

According to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Rico Bernard Green was stopped on Kershaw Camden Highway on Friday around 3:45 p.m. for an equipment violation on a white 2004 Ford F-150.

When he stopped, Green immediately jumped out of the truck and ran toward a house on the 3000 block of Old Camden Road carrying a large cellophane bag containing drugs. As he ran, smaller bags fell out of the larger bag. Eventually, Green stopped running and was taken into custody behind the house.

A passenger in Green’s truck stayed in the truck but was not arrested. He was given a ticket for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

During a search, Green was found to have $514 in cash. The smaller bags dropped contained drugs and were recovered. The larger bag also containing drugs and digital scales was found under a car in the driveway of the house.

Additionally, a search of Green’s truck uncovered an additional $319 in cash and suspected marijuana.

After testing the contents of the bags, investigators determined that Green was in possession of 135 grams of Fentanyl in eight of the bags and 204 grams of methamphetamine in another eight of the bags. The suspected marijuana weighed 12 grams and the cash was seized.

Green was booked into Lancaster County Detention Center on charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Bond was denied and Green remains in jail.