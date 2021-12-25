Man found shot to death Christmas morning believed to be homicide: Lancaster PD

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The death of a man who was found shot inside a vehicle in Lancaster is being investigated as a homicide, Lancaster Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a suspicious vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Christmas morning near 400 E. Dunlap Street. A man was found inside the running vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Department officials say they believe this to be a homicide, not a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

1 dead, 2 injured in Christmas morning shooting on Beatties Ford Road

It is unclear at this time what the motive was and there is no mention of an arrest or a suspect. This remains an active investigation.