Man found shot to death Christmas morning believed to be homicide: Lancaster PD

Lancaster

by: Jesse Ullmann

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The death of a man who was found shot inside a vehicle in Lancaster is being investigated as a homicide, Lancaster Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a suspicious vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Christmas morning near 400 E. Dunlap Street. A man was found inside the running vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Department officials say they believe this to be a homicide, not a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It is unclear at this time what the motive was and there is no mention of an arrest or a suspect. This remains an active investigation.

