LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting that occurred during a Saturday night race at Lancaster Motor Speedway, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Motor Speedway. A man was found at the front gate by the ticket office suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where they were pronounced dead.

Officials gave an update Sunday and said a suspect had been taken into custody following an extensive manhunt. The coroner’s office also gave an update, identifying the victim as Heath Springs resident Rodney Cunningham, 53.

Deputies said a large crowd was on hand when the shooting occurred and said they were able to speak with multiple witnesses.