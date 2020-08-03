Deadly shooting at Lancaster apartment complex

Officials are investigating a second deadly shooting in Lancaster this past weekend.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 9 p.m. on Sunday near Miller and Gooch streets at Sycamore Run apartment complex. A yet-to-be-identified man was found outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Saturday a man was found fatally shot outside a home on Dixon Road.

There is no suspect at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-283-1171.

This remains an active investigation.