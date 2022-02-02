Christmas decorations still up in Lancaster, city says it’s because of the weather

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s been five weeks since Christmas, but driving down the Lancaster bypass, it sure doesn’t feel like it.

“I think it’s a shame that we are in the second month of the New Year and our Christmas decorations haven’t been taken down yet,” said Sabrina Hammond.

And if you’re headed downtown, you may see tinsel, bows and lights draped on lampposts.

“I think that city council and the city administrators need to get on their job and get those decorations down,” Hammond continued.

They’re normally packed away in storage right after the holidays, but city administrator Steven Hutfles says there’s two reasons for that.

“We have to use a bucket truck and a trailer to pull them out and with the recent rains we had and snowfall, the ground is really saturated. So, what’s going to happen is that the bucket truck is going to sink, or my worst fear is that it’s going to shift and i got someone up in the bucket and it’s going to toss them out,” Hutfles replied.

Hutfles says they want to wait for the ground to harden before taking the decorations down. The second reason is because the decorations need to fully dry before going into storage. If not, they will mold, mildew or worse, rust.

“Once we have something planned, we get snow or heavy rain, and we say okay let’s do it next time. We just have a really hard time timing the weather,” Hutfles said.

For Johnny Meyn, he could care less.

“It’s fine. People want to be their jovial self. Let ’em. I don’t find no harm in it. I could care less; people be happy how they can,” he said.

Hutfles says the decorations are normally taken down mid-January. Last year, because of the excess moisture in the air, they weren’t taken down until around March.