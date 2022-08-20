LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Violent Crimes Task Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Lancaster, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday.
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday night in a residential neighborhood near 102 North Willow Lake Road. 43-year-old Lancaster resident Jason Shannon was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
A Violent Crimes Task Force and Lancaster Police are involved in the investigation.
there is no motive in the shooting or mention of a suspect at this time.
